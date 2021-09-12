Stealth (XST) Market Cap Reaches $3.89 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for $0.0982 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $2,807.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005907 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000975 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000605 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00032698 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00026267 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

