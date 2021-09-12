stETH (STETH) Tops One Day Volume of $93,146.00

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. During the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00071906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00133241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.56 or 0.00185845 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,113.71 or 1.00163916 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.85 or 0.07302296 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $428.79 or 0.00931385 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003010 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars.

