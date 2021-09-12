Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.57.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STVN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Stevanato Group stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.55. 254,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,404. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $28.66.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

