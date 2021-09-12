STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €39.43 ($46.39).

A number of research analysts recently commented on STM shares. UBS Group set a €37.90 ($44.59) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of EPA STM traded up €0.62 ($0.73) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €38.24 ($44.99). 1,662,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($25.24). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €34.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of €32.37.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

