Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 1,879 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,444,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,357,000 after acquiring an additional 311,832 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 660.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 17,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,730,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,814,000 after acquiring an additional 380,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.74.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $70.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.09 and a 200-day moving average of $67.44. The company has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.