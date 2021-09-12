Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 6,439 Shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.60% of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 14,309 shares during the last quarter.

CNRG stock opened at $95.79 on Friday. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 52 week low of $63.00 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.34 and its 200 day moving average is $103.32.

