Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,876,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,200,000 after acquiring an additional 653,617 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,869,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,684,000 after acquiring an additional 612,140 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,149,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,971,000 after acquiring an additional 431,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,441,000 after acquiring an additional 188,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $66.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 1.95. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.74.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.53.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

