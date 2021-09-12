Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 87.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT stock opened at $205.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $142.73 and a one year high of $246.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

