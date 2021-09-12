Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 28,842 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 281.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,842 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.81.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

