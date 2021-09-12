Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $47.36 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $32.46 and a twelve month high of $48.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.