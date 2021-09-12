Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Receives GBX 350 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 350 ($4.57).

A number of research firms have issued reports on KETL. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Strix Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Strix Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of KETL stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 370 ($4.83). 470,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,176. Strix Group has a 12-month low of GBX 207.10 ($2.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 390 ($5.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of £764.04 million and a P/E ratio of 31.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 345.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 307.40.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

