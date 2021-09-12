Summit Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,616 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.2% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $906,528,000 after acquiring an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after buying an additional 58,323 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after buying an additional 595,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,264,000 after buying an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $295.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.27 and a 200-day moving average of $263.21. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.12.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

