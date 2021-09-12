Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Summit Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 54.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Summit Financial Group has a payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Summit Financial Group to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ SMMF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.64. 15,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,205. Summit Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.21.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 28.97%. Analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMMF. Piper Sandler upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summit Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,643 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Summit Financial Group worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

