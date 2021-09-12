SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STKL. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Shares of STKL stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $17.07.

In other news, insider Barend Reijn sold 15,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,489 shares in the company, valued at $857,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SunOpta by 49.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 21,042 shares during the period. Wynnefield Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,631,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,278,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after acquiring an additional 858,279 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.