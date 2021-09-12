SuperRare Price Hits $1.26 on Top Exchanges (RARE)

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 12th. SuperRare has a market cap of $128.38 million and approximately $5.41 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperRare coin can now be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002745 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SuperRare has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SuperRare

SuperRare is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

SuperRare Coin Trading

