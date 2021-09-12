SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.38.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $56.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 0.43. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 644,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after buying an additional 407,185 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,020,000 after buying an additional 352,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,729,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,943,000 after buying an additional 323,571 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 490.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 116,897 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $5,620,000.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

