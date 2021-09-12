Swiss National Bank Has $11.34 Million Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $11,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 240.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 253.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 174.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $59.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.98. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The firm had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,721.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $1,726,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966 over the last three months. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

