Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Alliance Data Systems worth $10,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADS. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 285.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 21,254 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $4,506,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $93.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $39.77 and a 52-week high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $2.25. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADS. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

