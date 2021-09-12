Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Change Healthcare worth $11,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 3,192.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

CHNG stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $867.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.57 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.99%. Change Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.05.

Change Healthcare Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.