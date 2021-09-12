Swiss National Bank Sells 230,459 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,459 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $11,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 439.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 163.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 24,489 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10,228.2% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $36.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.43 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $549,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,698.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,334 shares of company stock worth $1,268,540. 2.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

