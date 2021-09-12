Sycale Advisors NY LLC Sells 9,770 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC cut its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,770 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband comprises about 10.4% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sycale Advisors NY LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Liberty Broadband worth $20,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 76.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDA stock opened at $178.98 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $133.51 and a twelve month high of $188.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.77.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.