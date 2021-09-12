Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Receives $89.10 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.10.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $94.30 on Friday. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $95.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.71.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $420,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,112 shares of company stock worth $4,571,570. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Syneos Health by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Syneos Health by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Syneos Health by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,925,000 after buying an additional 18,381 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth $1,576,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

