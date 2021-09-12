SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,361,000 after acquiring an additional 271,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,194 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,616,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,134,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,300,000 after acquiring an additional 54,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,009,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,961,000 after buying an additional 346,510 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SNX opened at $118.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $50.14 and a 12 month high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.85%.

SNX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $164,559.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,324,406.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total transaction of $34,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,172 shares of company stock worth $2,572,712. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

