Synthetify Achieves Market Cap of $39.76 Million (SNY)

Synthetify (CURRENCY:SNY) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Synthetify has a total market cap of $39.76 million and approximately $806,170.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Synthetify has traded 68.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Synthetify coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.07 or 0.00015320 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00072339 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.28 or 0.00130653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.52 or 0.00185344 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,378.79 or 0.07322720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,061.44 or 0.99827170 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $427.87 or 0.00927301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Synthetify Coin Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Buying and Selling Synthetify

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetify directly using U.S. dollars.

