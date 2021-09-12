T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.11% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s FY2021 earnings at $12.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.62.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $216.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $121.58 and a one year high of $224.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.79.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,979,627 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

