Tabcorp (OTC:TABCF) Trading Up 4.2%

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTC:TABCF) was up 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.67. Approximately 16,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 563% from the average daily volume of 2,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tabcorp in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.54 target price for the company.

Tabcorp Company Profile (OTC:TABCF)

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment services. It operates through the following segments: Wagering and Media, Lotteries and Keno, Gaming Services, and Sun Bets. The Wagering and Media segment comprises of totalisator and fixed odds betting and retail wagering networks, and global racing media business.

