Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Receives Buy Rating from Couloir Capital

Couloir Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$0.86 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Talon Metals in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Talon Metals stock opened at C$0.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.59. The company has a market cap of C$395.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49, a current ratio of 36.77 and a quick ratio of 36.58. Talon Metals has a 12 month low of C$0.23 and a 12 month high of C$0.90.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

