Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 1,895.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,529,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $302,558,000 after buying an additional 9,051,749 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Targa Resources by 376.1% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,927,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,701,000 after buying an additional 3,102,600 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 120.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,630,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,270,000 after buying an additional 1,985,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 16.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,015,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,227,000 after buying an additional 1,857,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 594.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,501,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,669,000 after buying an additional 1,285,297 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

TRGP stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36 and a beta of 3.08. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

