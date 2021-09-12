Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) were up 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 4,741 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,473,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

TGB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Taseko Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taseko Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.67.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $542.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $90.36 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGB. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 284.7% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,597,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,639 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 27.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,228 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,171 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 204.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 185,580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 124,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 28.0% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 160,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.