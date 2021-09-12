Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) to announce $63.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.90 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year sales of $239.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $238.80 million to $240.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $323.20 million, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $326.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.59. 806,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,868. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tattooed Chef has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.64.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

