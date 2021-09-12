TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TDK from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of TTDKY stock opened at $114.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. TDK has a twelve month low of $101.75 and a twelve month high of $175.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.35.

TDK’s stock is set to split on Tuesday, September 28th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 28th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 28th.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.02). TDK had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TDK will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

