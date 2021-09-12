Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,162 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 17.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nordstrom were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JWN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 162.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 340.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 200.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $26.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2,652.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.58. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.