Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 743 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 49.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 746.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

ACIW stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.12.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $301.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $1,440,538.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 373,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,487,961.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

