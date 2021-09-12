Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Avnet were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 959.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,611,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,970 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 74.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,196,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,059 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 134.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,302,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,053,000 after acquiring an additional 747,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,311,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,533,000 after acquiring an additional 633,984 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,058,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,475,000 after acquiring an additional 320,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $38.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.27. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

AVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

