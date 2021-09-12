Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 12.8% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 46,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

AIMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.31.

AIMC stock opened at $56.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $68.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.53.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

