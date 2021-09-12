Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $516,000 Stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CONMED were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in CONMED in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in CONMED by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 71,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at $644,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CONMED by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in CONMED by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $732,879.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total value of $165,726.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,322 shares in the company, valued at $162,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,504 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $122.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.58. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.60 and a fifty-two week high of $146.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.23.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $255.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

