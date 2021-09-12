Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 834 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 17.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in EnerSys were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 389.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $79.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.00 and a 200 day moving average of $93.07. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $104.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $814.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.10 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 15.59%.

Separately, BTIG Research raised EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

In other EnerSys news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,981.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $603,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,015,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

