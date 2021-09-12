Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,371,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,361,000 after acquiring an additional 471,737 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,048,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,100 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth about $103,015,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,494,000 after buying an additional 86,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,791,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,743,000 after buying an additional 547,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.39.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -651.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

