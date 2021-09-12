Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Tecsys (TSE:TCS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.54% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tecsys’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TCS. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tecsys to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Tecsys from C$49.30 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of TCS opened at C$58.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$842.31 million and a P/E ratio of 118.51. Tecsys has a 12-month low of C$27.32 and a 12-month high of C$66.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$32.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tecsys will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

