Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Telephone and Data Systems has increased its dividend payment by 9.7% over the last three years. Telephone and Data Systems has a payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $19.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.02. Telephone and Data Systems has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,450,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,160 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.26% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $32,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

