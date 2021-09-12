Tenet Healthcare (CNSX:THC) Receives Buy Rating from Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare (CNSX:THC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

About Tenet Healthcare

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. The company conducts research and development of products and services related to the medical cannabis industry. It also offers cannabis beverage under the THC KISS brand name, as well as pure cannabis sticks. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

