Teradata (NYSE:TDC) PT Raised to $55.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TDC. Cowen increased their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Teradata in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. Teradata has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.78.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Teradata by 60.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after buying an additional 121,822 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the second quarter valued at $367,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Teradata by 20.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 473,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,674,000 after buying an additional 79,265 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 57.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 368,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after buying an additional 135,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 17.8% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 53,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 8,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

