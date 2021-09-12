Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Craig Hallum

Teradata (NYSE:TDC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Craig Hallum in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $88.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 72.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TDC. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $51.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Teradata has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth approximately $107,008,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 132.7% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,988,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,106 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2,266.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 736,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after purchasing an additional 705,014 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 201.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 999,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,526,000 after purchasing an additional 668,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,030,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

