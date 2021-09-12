Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.56.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of TER stock opened at $120.97 on Friday. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $74.07 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,944,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,307,000 after purchasing an additional 213,655 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,777,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,019,000 after purchasing an additional 309,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,693,000 after purchasing an additional 48,198 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,108.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.