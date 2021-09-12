TFI International Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.85 Per Share (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of TFI International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will post earnings of $6.85 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $104.95 price target on the stock.
TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion.
Shares of TFI International stock opened at $113.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.05 and a 200 day moving average of $102.54. TFI International has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $116.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth about $694,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth about $703,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth about $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.
About TFI International
TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.
Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.