TFI International Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.85 Per Share (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of TFI International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will post earnings of $6.85 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $104.95 price target on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Desjardins upped their price objective on TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TFI International in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.18.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $113.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.05 and a 200 day moving average of $102.54. TFI International has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $116.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth about $694,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth about $703,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth about $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

