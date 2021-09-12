The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Sold by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth $20,600,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 11.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 121.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth $1,464,000. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth $290,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.54.

Shares of CAKE stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.42. 580,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average of $54.07. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

