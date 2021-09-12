The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock Holdings Increased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 204.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,781 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.38% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $10,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 5.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,156,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,217,000 after acquiring an additional 225,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,056,000 after acquiring an additional 61,635 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,929 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,124,000 after acquiring an additional 315,060 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 16.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,757,000 after acquiring an additional 67,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $65.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.07.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.54.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

