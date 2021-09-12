The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,792 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.61. 10,567,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,716,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

