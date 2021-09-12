The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

SZC stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.93 and its 200 day moving average is $44.71. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $50.94.

Get The Cushing Renaissance Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Cushing Renaissance Fund were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.