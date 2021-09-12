The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Raised to $95.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DSGX. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.61.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $85.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.45. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $50.57 and a twelve month high of $86.88.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,910,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 943,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,540,000 after buying an additional 20,572 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.